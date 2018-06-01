Prison inmate dies at Las Vegas hospice facility

A Nevada prison inmate died Tuesday at a Las Vegas hospice facility, according to a prison spokeswoman.

Lantze Eichinger, 51 (Nevada Department of Corrections)

He was Lantze Eichinger, 51, and he died at Infinity Hospice Care, 6330 S. Jones Blvd., near West Sunset Road, a Nevada Department of Corrections release said. Eichinger was serving 24 to 60 months for conspiracy to commit a violent crime.

Eichinger was at a hospital prior to entering the prison system, the release said. He was committed to High Desert State Prison but was quickly transferred to the hospice.

The Clark County coroner’s office will perform an autopsy.

Prison officials were seeking help finding family or Eichinger. They urged anybody with information on family to call 775-887-3309.

