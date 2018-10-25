Prisoner who walked away from Northern Nevada work camp recaptured

Gregg McGruder (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A minimum security inmate who escaped a Northern Nevada prison camp Wednesday morning has been recaptured.

White Pine County sheriff’s deputies found Gregg McGruder, 25, Thursday morning inside a local truck stop bathroom, Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina said. He was handed over to the corrections department and will be sent to High Desert State Prison.

McGruder walked away from Ely Conservation Camp about 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, a corrections release said. He was transferred to the camp, about 17 miles south of Ely, on Oct. 15.

He was committed to the corrections department from Washoe County on July 3 and is serving roughly three to eight years for robbery.

