Crime

Procession will honor two Nevada troopers Saturday afternoon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2023 - 3:20 pm
 
Updated December 2, 2023 - 4:24 pm
Sergeant Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Tow truck operators, Nevada State Police and Capitol Police gather at Dula Community Center in ...
Tow truck operators, Nevada State Police and Capitol Police gather at Dula Community Center in Las Vegas for a memorial procession to honor Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A memorial procession in honor of the two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers killed Thursday will wind its way down major highways in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

The procession, set to begin at 4 p.m., will comprise tow trucks and Nevada Highway Patrol and Nevada Capitol Police vehicles, according to a press release from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix were fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver while helping a driver on northbound Interstate 15 near D street, authorities said.

The procession will start at the Dula Community Center at 451 East Bonanza Road. It will then travel to U.S. 95, then to the southbound Interstate 15. From there, the procession will head to the westbound Interstate 215 before ending at the Nevada Highway Patrol ofice at 4615 West Sunset Rd.

At the Nevada Highway Patrol station, a tribute vehicle in honor of the troopers will be stationed in the parking area. The public are welcome to come by to show their support, police said.

Police said the memorial services for the troopers is not yet available and that information will be provided once dates, times and locations have been scheduled.

Jemarcus Williams, 46, faces two counts each of reckless driving resulting in death, DUI resulting in death and failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Shanon Clowers said in a brief court appearance Friday that Williams, was “heavily intoxicated” at the Palms casino shortly before the crash.

