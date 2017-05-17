Registered felon accused of killing dog that was in stolen vehicle

Police car (Thinkstock)

A registered felon who allegedly killed a Las Vegas man’s dog and stole his vehicle last week was arrested Monday.

Randy Burnell was booked on six felony charges including willfully or maliciously killing a dog, grand larceny, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

A 2006 Dodge Ram was reported stolen to the Metropolitan Police Department just before 3:30 a.m. May 11. The man told police his dog was inside the running truck when it was stolen from his driveway. According to Burnell’s arrest report, the man heard the engine rev up while he was inside his home and watched his truck speed away.

On the same night, the man found his dog dead on the side of the road near U.S. Highway 95 and Rancho Drive. According to the arrest report, it appeared the dog had been shot and that “the side of the dog’s head was missing.”

Burnell’s arrest report showed Metro patrol officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle twice on May 11, but the driver, later identified as Burnell, “failed to stop and accelerated at a high rate of speed” both times.

Police took Burnell into custody days Monday at a gas station at 4985 S. Nellis Blvd. He was found armed with a stolen handgun, according to the arresting document.

Burnell was identified as a registered felon after detectives conducted a criminal records check. According to the report, he’s been arrested “for numerous possession of stolen vehicle, auto burglary and drug-related offenses.”

