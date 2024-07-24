Remains found in Lake Havasu City appear to be of missing woman

Police said searchers located the remains behind a shopping center and notified detectives, who responded to the scene.

Arizona police have recovered what are believed to be the remains of a woman missing for two weeks in Lake Havasu City.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating remains that were located late Tuesday in a desert area near London Bridge Road in Lake Havasu City, according to a news release.

The remains were found behind The Shops at Lake Havasu just off U.S. Highway 95 near Crystal Beach, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman said.

Marissa Nicole Hoffman, 33 of Lake Havasu City, was reported missing July 14 by family members, who said they had not had contact with her since July 10.

County search and rescue units were deployed in the area Wednesday after receiving information that personal items belonging to Hoffman were found in the area about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Searchers located the remains and notified detectives, who responded to the scene.

Although the remains appear to be those of Hoffman, a positive identification will be determined by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office after an autopsy, the release stated. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

