RJ warns Las Vegas area residents of phone scam

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is warning residents of a phone scam that asks victims to provide updated credit or debit card information to continue their subscription.

A social media posting on the Nextdoor app showed a Review-Journal subscriber had been called and asked for a debit card number. The scammer said the number was needed because it had been previously billed at an incorrect price, according to the post.

“The Las Vegas Review-Journal does not make these types of calls,” said Chris Blaser, the Review-Journal’s vice president for audience and circulation. “Should you ever receive a call of this type, it is not authorized by the Review-Journal and should be reported to authorities.”

It’s not known how the scammer identified a Review-Journal subscriber.

Readers who have questions should contact the Review-Journal at 702-383-0400.