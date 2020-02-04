Roads closed in east Las Vegas while police serve warrant

Las Vegas police said roads will be closed in the far east valley while officers serve a warrant in a residential area.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The warrant was being served on the 3400 block of Cabana Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard, according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department sent about 10:55 a.m. Police said the road will be closed near Desert Inn and Cabana.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

