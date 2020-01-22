2 arrested in Arizona in child luring internet sting operation

The operation targeted people allegedly using the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Robert Angel Flores, left, and Justin Victor Storm Hyde (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Two men have been arrested in connection with a sting operation targeting people allegedly using the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Robert Angel Flores, 26, of Kingman, Arizona, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

Justin Victor Storm Hyde, 23, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was arrested Jan. 10 and faces charges of eight counts of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

All the charges are felonies, the police said.

The sheriff’s office reminds parents to monitor their children’s internet usage.

