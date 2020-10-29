2 arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking 2 youths

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking two California youths on the Las Vegas Strip, according to police reports.

Kevin Pollard, 28, of Los Angeles, and Keshwan Ramseur, 25, of Las Vegas, were arrested Monday by Las Vegas police detectives working on an FBI task force that combats sex trafficking.

An arrest report for the men states police were called to a hospital in Las Vegas for a female juvenile seeking treatment of a medical ailment. Suspicious hospital employees notified law enforcement.

The juvenile was in the California foster care system. She told police she was brought to Las Vegas by Pollard and Ramseur so she could work as a prostitute. She told police another female juvenile, also in the California foster care system, was also brought to Las Vegas to work as a prostitute. At one point, they solicited a man and went to his hotel room.

“Once in the male’s hotel room, victim 1 and victim 2 instructed him to take a shower, and they stole his credit cards and $200 in cash from his wallet,” an arrest report states.

Police said the girls confirmed they were brought to Las Vegas for prostitution. Police examined their cellphones and arrested the two men.

Ramseur and Pollard were each booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of sex trafficking of child under 18, first degree kidnapping and child abuse or neglect. Las Vegas Justice Court records show prosecutors decided not to prosecute the pair on the kidnapping charges, but they are still trying to determine if they will pursue charges of sex trafficking and child abuse. Both men are expected back in court Thursday.

