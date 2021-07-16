2 charged in sex assault of woman picked up at Las Vegas nightclub

Two men are charged with sexual assault after police said they abused an intoxicated woman they met in a Strip nightclub.

Daniel Dinh, left, and Kenneth Jeon (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two men are charged with sexual assault after police said they abused an intoxicated woman they met in a Strip nightclub.

Daniel Dinh, 31, was arrested and charged July 7 with conspiracy to commit sexual assault, battery by strangulation, battery with intent to commit sexual assault and two counts of sex assault, according to court records.

Kenneth Jeon, 34, was arrested and charged the same day with conspiracy to commit sexual assault and two counts of sex assault, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

The pair are accused luring an intoxicated woman to their MGM Grand hotel room in the early hours of July 2 and sexually assaulting her, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman told police she met the men while at Hakkasan Nightclub and that she had very little memory of certain parts of the night due to her impairment. By the time she arrived at University Medical Center for a sexual assault exam, her blood alcohol was between .24 and .3, according to the police report.

The woman told police that Dinh slapped her in the face and choked her while sexually assaulting her, and she remembered saying to both men “stop,” “please don’t” and “stop please.”

Both men were detained when officers went to inspect the hotel room, which was registered under both of their full names, police said.

After detaining them, officers noted in the police report that they made “spontaneous utterances” about Hakkasan.

Dinh asked detectives “how bad was it,” referring to the woman’s injuries; and Jeon recounted the woman “probably had a bad experience.”

The men are being held on $50,000 bail and are expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.