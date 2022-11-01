32 sex offenders arrested in ‘Operation Scarecrow’

The arrests were part of an effort to ensure their compliance with their sex offender registration requirements.

Thirty-two sex offenders were arrested as part of an effort to ensure their compliance with their sex offender registration requirements, police said.

Operation Scarecrow, which took place from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, involved officers from multiple law enforcement agencies contacting 2,356 sex offenders.

Of that total, 32 were arrested on a variety of charges including sexual assault, failure to obey sex offender registration laws, and violation of probation, among others, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

In the announcement, police also reminded sex offenders that they “must verify their address with law enforcement according to the tier assigned to them.”

Tier 1 offenders are mandated to check in annually, whilethat requirement is bi-annual for Tier 2 offenders and quarterly for Tier 3 offenders.

The public can also visit the Offender Watch website and mobile app to see the addresses of registered sex offenders in their neighborhood, police added.

