75°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Sex Crimes

32 sex offenders arrested in ‘Operation Scarecrow’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2022 - 11:53 am
 
Police lights (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police lights (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thirty-two sex offenders were arrested as part of an effort to ensure their compliance with their sex offender registration requirements, police said.

Operation Scarecrow, which took place from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, involved officers from multiple law enforcement agencies contacting 2,356 sex offenders.

Of that total, 32 were arrested on a variety of charges including sexual assault, failure to obey sex offender registration laws, and violation of probation, among others, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

In the announcement, police also reminded sex offenders that they “must verify their address with law enforcement according to the tier assigned to them.”

Tier 1 offenders are mandated to check in annually, whilethat requirement is bi-annual for Tier 2 offenders and quarterly for Tier 3 offenders.

The public can also visit the Offender Watch website and mobile app to see the addresses of registered sex offenders in their neighborhood, police added.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tilman Fertitta acquires big Wynn Resorts stake
Tilman Fertitta acquires big Wynn Resorts stake
2
Bettor needs prop on ‘MNF’ to turn $7.77 parlay into $124K
Bettor needs prop on ‘MNF’ to turn $7.77 parlay into $124K
3
These license plates were too hot for the Nevada DMV
These license plates were too hot for the Nevada DMV
4
Reid airport slots fly past $1B in revenue
Reid airport slots fly past $1B in revenue
5
‘Mattress Mack’ follows $72.6M quest to Philly with wife on mend
‘Mattress Mack’ follows $72.6M quest to Philly with wife on mend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST