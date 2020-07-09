4th man arrested in online prostitution sting

A Kentucky man is the fourth person linked to an online prostitution sting carried out by a task force Monday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to law enforcement records.

Christian Tsueda (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Christian Tsueda, 25, was booked Monday at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of customer engaging in solicitation of child for prostitution first offense and luring child to engage in sex act. A Las Vegas police arrest report states Tsueda was arrested in a sting carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

The task force arrested three other men on the same day during the same sting, according to police records.

Tsueda was arrested after police say a man contacted an undercover Las Vegas police officer posing online as a prostitute. The initial contact between the man and the undercover officer date to June 13 and unfold over “several days,” according to an arrest report. During the exchange police said the undercover officer informed the potential buyer “I’m 15 almost 16.”

“On July 6, 2020, the sex buyer was given a specific address to meet the decoy,” police wrote in the report.

Police said they subsequently made a vehicle stop in the parking lot where the rendezvous was supposed to take place at 1:15 p.m. Tsueda, the driver, was arrested during the stop.

“Located in Tsueda’s front left pant pocket was a Samsung cell phone,” police wrote in the arrest report. “Your Declarant called the phone number that was contacting the decoy and this cell phone rang.”

Tsueda asked for an attorney and was not interviewed. A phone number police say was used to contact police had a Las Vegas area code but Tsueda’s arrest report lists his address as being in Kentucky.

A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. A status check on the case is scheduled for September in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.