9 men arrested in online child sex sting in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police arrested nine men this week as part of an online sting targeting child sex predators.

In a press release Friday afternoon, police identified those arrested as Sheldon Young, 28, Guadalupe Bencomo, 47, Kody Pore, 24, Thuan Hong, 35, Jake Crawford, 50, Fredy Castillo, 26, Kyle Stoltz, 42, Nathan Bruin, 39, and Eric Ruiz, 23. Police said each was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of luring a minor with the use of a computer to engage in sex.

The arrests were made on Wednesday and Thursday. Police said undercover agents posed as children online, and after “being solicited for sex by the adult suspects, a meeting was set up and the suspects were taken into custody.”

The investigation, named “December Rain,” was carried out by the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force and the Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force. Officers from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, the Nevada attorney general’s office and Homeland Security all serve on the task forces.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.