Arizona deputy accused of sexual conduct with teen

A Mohave County deputy was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having sexual conduct with a minor.

Andrew Sundberg (Kingman, Ariz., Police Department via Facebook)

Andrew Sundberg, 22, of Kingman, has been employed since 2018 and served as a deputy since January 2020, according to a statement from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Sundberg was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday by Kingman police in connection with suspected sexual conduct he had with a 15-year-old girl, according to a statement from Kingman police.

Investigators believe Sundberg knew the girl through mutual friends. The two met up at a party on June 30 where they were both intoxicated, police said.

When Sundberg was detained Tuesday, Kingman police said he admitted to the suspected sexual conduct and was arrested.

His upcoming court information was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

