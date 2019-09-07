Arrest made after sex offender compliance checks in Clark County

While checking on 228 sex offenders this week, Clark County law enforcement found 19 offenders who were not compliant with their registrations, and one man wanted by Metro.

(Facebook)

Law enforcement in Clark County finished three days of sex offender compliance checks Friday, during which officials found 19 offenders who were not compliant with registration requirements and made one arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Clark County led the effort, called “Operation Sandstorm,” in which officials checked on 228 sex offenders to see if they have kept up with requirements, according to a Friday news release.

One man officials checked on was wanted by the Metropolitan Police Department for a prohibited acts by a sex offender charge, the release said. The man was convicted of sexually motivated coercion in 2015.

The U.S. Marshals Service Sex Offender Predator Apprehension Team conducted to operation with the Nevada Department of Parole and Probation, the Henderson Police Department and Metro.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.