California attorney sentenced for engaging 2 in prostitution

William Turley paid for a woman’s flight to Las Vegas and other travel expenses, according to a plea agreement.

(Getty Images)

A San Diego attorney was sentenced Monday to nearly four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to enticing two females to engage in prostitution, according to a release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of California.

William Turley was sentenced to 46 months and was ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to a minor victim, the release said. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported in November that the minor was a 16-year-old girl, and Turley was 61.

Turley said in his plea agreement that he started talking to “an adult female victim” on April 30, 2018, after he met her on the website sugardaddymeet.com, according to the release.

On May 3, 2018, Turley had the woman meet him in Las Vegas. He paid for her flight and other travel expenses, then paid her “between $1,500 and $1,800 in cash in exchange for sexual intercourse.”

Turley met the minor on the same website on May 12, 2018. She told him she was 18, “but he was aware that she was a high school student, that she could not meet on weekends because she was grounded, and that her parents had taken her cellphone away due to poor performance in school.”

He met with the girl at a public library near her school on May 15, 2018. He met with her at the library again on May 16, 2018, and drove her to a store to buy her a phone, then parked the car nearby and had sex with her.

The girl said she wanted to stop and go home, so Turley gave her $300, the release said.

