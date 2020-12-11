California man arrested in teen prostitution sting

A California man has been arrested on accusations he solicited a child for prostitution in Las Vegas.

Christopher Damron (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A California man has been arrested on accusations he solicited a child for prostitution in Las Vegas.

Christopher Mark Damron, 46, of Oxnard, was arrested after police said he responded to an online prostitution advertisement posted by a Las Vegas police officer assigned to a Child Exploitation Task Force. The officer, posing as a 15-year-old girl, said Damron texted him saying he’d just lost a lot of money so he was “a little grumpy and trying to get happy.”

“During the text messages, it was disclosed to Damron that the decoy was 15-years-old,” police said. “After knowing the decoy’s age, Damron continued to communicate with the decoy.”

Damron told the undercover officer in texts that it was illegal to have sex with a 15-year-old, but then he agreed to meet with the supposed teen and pay $200 for sex, police said.

The next day, the undercover officer gave the man an address where they could meet.

“Damron sent a message to the decoy stating he arrived at the meeting location in a white Audi vehicle,” police said. “Damron also sent a photograph of himself to the decoy.”

A white Audi with Damron behind the wheel was stopped by police at the scene of the scheduled rendezvous. Police said they called the number that was used to text the undercover officer, and a cell phone in Damron’s back pocket started ringing, police said. Damron told police he was planning to take the teen “ice skating.” He denied planning to have sex with the teen and said she solicited him, but he turned her down, police said.

A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. Las Vegas Justice Court records show Damron is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 11. Court records did not list an attorney for the defendant.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.