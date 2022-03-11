62°F
CCDC officer arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2022 - 2:36 pm
 
Luis Ybarra (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Luis Ybarra (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A Clark County Detention Center Corrections Officer was arrested Friday and booked on sex assault against a child, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Luis Ybarra, 28, was arrested by North Las Vegas police, according to North Las Vegas police Officer Alex Cuevas.

He was being held without bail.

Metro said Ybarra has been with the department since 2017 and was placed on suspension without pay pending the outcome of the criminal investigation and an internal one.

Details regarding the charges and court information was not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

