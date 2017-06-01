CCSD sub arrested on charge of attempted sexual misconduct with student

Garic Andrew Wharton (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Clark County School District police arrested a substitute teacher at South Academic Center in Las Vegas for attempted sexual misconduct with a student on Thursday, marking the 12th arrest of a district employee for inappropriate behavior since July.

Police arrested Garic Wharon II, 25, at his home after uncovering evidence that Wharton had a sexually explicit conversation to solicit sex with a 16-year-old female student over social media, according to a district press release. The investigation began on May 18 following a tip from a student.

Wharton was removed from his teaching responsibilities after officers became aware of the situation. Wharton has been employed with the district since February, but was terminated the day the investigation began.

Wharton was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CCSD employees arrested for sexual misconduct/inappropriate behavior since July:

Jesus Acosta

Gregory Beasley

Jeffrey Schultz

Michael Barnson

Randall Minyard

Roger Brown

Willie Bell

Ryan Davis

Ati Poni Jr.

Jordan Turner

Brian Theophil

Garic Wharton II

For more information regarding sexual misconduct in our schools, visit reviewjournal.com/brokentrust

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.