Church youth group leader charged with sexually assaulting girl

A 21-year-old youth group leader at a Las Vegas church was arrested this month on charges of sexually assaulting a girl, according to recently released police documents.

Brianna Perlsweig is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 14, court records show.

Perlsweig was a youth group leader at the Word of Life Christian Center, 3520 N. Buffalo Drive, according to a declaration of arrest warrant from the Metropolitan Police Department.

A representative for the church declined to comment Thursday.

When speaking with detectives, Perlsweig admitted to multiple sexual encounters with the girl. The girl told police the assaults started in 2019.

Perlsweig told detectives she was aware of the girl’s age and stated that she and the girl would “make out” and that they “felt each other up,” according to the document.

Perlsweig was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on June 1, jail records show. She has since been released on her her own recognizance and ordered not to have contact with the girl.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for July 1.

