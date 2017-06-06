Clark County school bus driver arrested on sexual misconduct charges

(Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District Police Department arrested a bus driver Tuesday on two counts of sexual misconduct, two counts of kidnapping and one count of use of a minor for child pornography.

According to a statement from the school district, the 24-year-old driver, Dominique Joiner, is accused of having a relationship with a Northwest Career and Technical Academy student. The relationship was furthered through social media and electronic communication, according to the statement.

Joiner also has been suspended without pay, according to the district. He was hired as a bus driver in October.

This is the 13th school district employee arrested since July on charges involving sexual misconduct or inappropriate behavior.

