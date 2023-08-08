Convicted Wisconsin sex trafficker jailed in Las Vegas on similar charges

A man arrested on sex trafficking charges in Las Vegas was released from a Wisconsin prison three years ago for the same crimes.

Masia Walker, 44, was charged on Aug. 1 with sex trafficking, conspiracy, living from the earnings of a prostitute, pandering and owning a gun as a prohibited person.

A sex worker reported Walker to the Metropolitan Police Department on June 28, according to an arrest report from the department. She said he posted on Instagram as “Donnie” advertising that he was hiring models and dancers to help them get jobs at strip clubs.

The woman said she flew to Las Vegas on June 13 and worked for Walker for 10 days. She told police another woman who worked for Walker, named “Nicki” took her to Fremont Street, helped her make ads online and took her to auditions at strip clubs.

“(The woman) stated she was ‘not stupid’ she knew ‘Nicki’ and ‘Donnie’ were trying to ‘pimp me out,’” she told police.

Metro employed an undercover officer, who talked to Walker through Instagram and met up with him on July 19, the report stated.

“He bragged that the money is hot (good) in Las Vegas,” detectives wrote in the report.

Walker also told the undercover officer that he has been arrested in a sex trafficking sting before, police said. He taught her how to steal valuables, post online ads soliciting herself and explained how to recruit other girls and find buyers, according to the report.

Gary Schofield, the U.S. Marshal for Nevada, wrote in a statement Monday that Walker was arrested in May 2018 by U.S. Marshals in Milwaukee for a warrant related to solicitation of prostitution.

Jail records indicate Walker was released from prison in Wisconsin in January 2020.

Court records indicate he was arrested in Las Vegas on charges of sex trafficking and pandering in December 2021. He plead guilty to attempted pandering and was sentenced five months ago to credit for time served.

Walker is being held on $50,000 bail and expected to appear in court next week.

