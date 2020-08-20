Dance instructor to the stars arrested as suspected sexual predator

A Las Vegas Valley dance instructor who has worked with Britney Spears, Madonna and other stars has been arrested in North Las Vegas as a suspected serial sexual predator.

Jesse Lee Santos (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A renowned Las Vegas Valley dance instructor who has worked with Britney Spears, Madonna and other high-profile artists has been arrested in North Las Vegas as a suspected serial sexual predator.

North Las Vegas police said in a statement that they arrested Jesse Lee Santos on Wednesday after he was accused of sexual assault, lewdness with a minor, sexual conduct between a school employee and a student, child abuse and intentional transmission of HIV. It said there may be additional unidentified victims in the case and urged them to come forward.

“Santos is a well-known dancer and owner of JLS Entertainment, Inc., which operates around the valley,” the statement said. “He has worked with several well-known artists, including Britney Spears, Mandy Moore, Pink, Madonna, and Jessica Simpson, and has performed on multiple award shows.”

Police said Santos has traveled for competitions in many states, including Kentucky, Florida, Maryland, Georgia and California, and they believe there may be victims in those states as well.

Anyone with information can contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-1773 or Detective Jorge Correa at correaj@cityofnorthlasvegas. com .

