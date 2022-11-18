Elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

An elementary school teacher faces child pornography charges after Henderson police accused him of sharing illicit images on the internet.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An elementary school teacher faces child pornography charges after Henderson police accused him of sharing illicit images on the internet.

Alexander Scott Derringer, 36, was charged this week with 10 counts of distributing pornography with a minor and two counts of possession of visual pornography of a person under 16.

Police received a report in June 2021 from the messaging app Kik that a user sent 74 illicit files of underage girls in sexual positions, according to an arrest report from the Henderson Police Department.

Detectives found that the phone number on the account was tied to Derringer, a Henderson resident. The report said Derringer and his wife were elementary teachers with the Clark County School District.

Officers interviewed Derringer at Ferron Elementary School in October 2021, but he denied sharing any illicit images. He told police he had been a second-grade teacher at the school for four years.

The school district did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

“It does not appear that Derringer was being honest during our conversation, or that Derringer was remorseful for the actions that appeared to have been taken by him in viewing child pornography,” police wrote in the report.

During a search of Derringer’s accounts this summer, detectives found that his search history also included requests for illicit images of young boys.

Derringer was arrested on Nov. 9 after officers learned that he took a job at the Coral Academy Cadence Campus.

He is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.