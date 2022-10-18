Ex-Faith Lutheran teacher accused of sexual conduct with student

A former Faith Lutheran teacher was arrested Monday and accused of sexual conduct with a teenage student.

David Wayne Pendley was booked on a warrant that lists six charges of a school employee engaging in sexual conduct with a student older than 16, according to court records.

A spokesman for Faith Lutheran said that on Dec. 20 , a former student reported to the school that the student had a relationship with the former teacher.

“This staff member had not been employed by Faith Lutheran for several years, and had left due to unrelated circumstances,” the school said in a statement.

Faith Lutheran, at 2015 S. Hualapai Way, is a private, faith-based middle and high school, according to its website.

Pendley’s LinkedIn account showed that he worked as a middle school theology teacher beginning in April 2015. He was still listed on the school’s coaching staff webpage as of Tuesday morning.

It was unclear when he left the school.

“Faith Lutheran takes every allegation seriously, and we strive to provide a safe and supportive environment for our students,” the school wrote in the statement. “We will continue to cooperate with this investigation and provide support to our former student.”

Further details on Pendley’s arrest were not immediately available.

