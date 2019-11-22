Ex-Las Vegas officer accused of soliciting child for prostitution

A retired Las Vegas police officer has been charged with soliciting a child for prostitution.

Kirk Hooten (Las Vegas Police Protective Association)

A retired Las Vegas police officer has been charged with soliciting a child for prostitution, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

Kirk Reed Hooten, 51, was booked Thursday into the Clark County Detention Center but was free on $10,000 bond as of Friday morning, according to jail and court records.

Metropolitan Police Department employment records show that Hooten joined the department in February 1994.

Attempts to reach Hooten for comment Friday morning were unsuccessful, and a message left with Metro’s public information office was not immediately returned.

Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, said Friday that because Hooten retired in 2018, the police union would not offer him any legal support or representation in his case.

As recently as May 2018, Hooten served as director of the association’s executive board, according to the union’s website.

Hooten is expected in Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday morning for a status hearing, court records show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.