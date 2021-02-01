Ex-North Las Vegas man charged with sexual abuse of kids 15 years ago

A criminal complaint filed against Aric Irwin in North Las Vegas Justice Court indicates the crimes he’s accused of took place from September 2005 to December 2008.

Aric Irwin (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 48-year-old man is behind bars on charges he sexually abused two children about 15 years ago in North Las Vegas.

Aric Irwin was booked at the Clark County Detention Center last week on seven charges of sex assault against a child. A criminal complaint filed against him in North Las Vegas Justice Court indicates the crimes he’s accused of took place from September 2005 to December 2008.

A North Las Vegas police affidavit accuses Irwin of repeatedly abusing two children, 5 and 9, when he lived in North Las Vegas. Police said they questioned Irwin years ago about the accusations and he told them “he needed help.”

“Aric said he never got sexual gratification from the abuse and would always ask himself why he did it afterward,” police said in the affidavit.

It was not immediately clear Monday morning why it took so long for the complaint to be filed in the case. A warrant for Irwin was first issued in Justice Court in October 2009. In 2019 there was a hearing in the case but the defendant was not present. The court records show the warrant was ultimately served on Irwin early last week and he was booked on Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May. The affidavit that supported charges against Irwin said he’s lived in multiple states over the years, including Michigan, Wyoming, Colorado and Nevada.

