Ex-school janitor accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old student

Police say a former charter school janitor was caught sexually assaulting a teenage student in the back seat of his truck last week in western Las Vegas.

Fernando Campos, 18, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of sexual assault against a child and one count of kidnapping, according to court records.

At 11 p.m. April 1, Campos’ truck was parked in a handicap spot at the Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex, 7901 W. Washington Ave., and when an officer walked up to the truck, Campos was in the back seat with a 13-year-old girl, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

When police spoke to Campos and the girl separately, both admitted they met while Campos was a janitor at Mater Academy and that Campos had assaulted the girl, according to the report.

Campos said he no longer works for the charter school, which has three campuses in Las Vegas, and that the girl had “reassured him she wanted to participate” in the sexual encounter.

Mater Academy could not be reached Wednesday night for comment, but data from Transparent Nevada shows Campos was working for the school as early as 2019.

“Fernando stated he believed (the victim) was 14 years of age and only learned she was 13 years of age when he was informed by City Marshalls,” police wrote.

In Nevada, a teenager cannot consent to sex until the age of 16.

Campos is being held on $50,000 bail and if he is released, he is prohibited from having contact with minors, according to court records.

He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing May 5.

