Excalibur security guard faces charges of sexually assaulting guests

An Excalibur security guard faces felony sexual assault charges after being accused of groping two women while at work in August, according to an arrest report.

Cynric Moore (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A security guard at Excalibur faces felony sexual assault charges after he is accused of groping two women while at work in August. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cynric Moore, 37, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Aug. 21 after two women who were visiting from Reno said he invited himself into their hotel room at the Excalibur and assaulted them, according to Moore’s arrest report.

Officers were first called to the hotel about 10:50 p.m. Aug. 19 after the two women told security they were groped by a security guard early that morning.

The two women were visiting Las Vegas from Reno when they checked into their room at the Excalibur. They then “went out” and were looking for a place to eat in the hotel lobby by 6 a.m. Aug 19.

That’s when Moore, wearing a yellow security shirt, approached the woman and asked them about their tattoos and “engaged them in small talk for a few minutes,” the report said.

The woman told police they walked away and attempted to go outside when they noticed Moore was following them, but Moore walked outside too. He then asked if the woman needed an “escort to their room,” the report said.

Once the three reached the hotel room, Moore walked in without either woman inviting him inside, one of the victims told police. Once inside Moore sat on one of the beds with one of the women, while the other woman laid down on another bed.

Moore then groped the woman he was sitting next to and attempted to take off her clothes, the report said. Officers received several photos the other woman took, which showed Moore groping the woman, the report said.

Moore then groped the woman who laid down on the bed and took the photos, the report said.

The women told police they “convinced Moore that they were thirsty and that he should go get them some water,” and when he left the room the women locked the door behind him, the report said.

When the alleged assault happened Moore was in full uniform with a radio, badge and firearm inside a holster. Both women said they didn’t know how to tell Moore to leave the room, and that “they were scared of what he might do,” the report said.

Moore told police the two women asked him to escort them to the room, but acknowledged he “never bothered to radio dispatch” to say he was escorting the women, the report said.

Moore at first denied most of the allegations until detectives “explained how touch DNA works,” when he admitted to touching at least one of the women, the report said. He also denied attempting to remove one of the women’s clothes.

Prosecutors charged Moore with a felony count of attempted sexual assault, as well as two gross misdemeanor counts of open or gross lewdness and a gross misdemeanor count of indecent or obscene exposure, court records show.

Moore was released from jail after posting bond on a $5,000 bail on Aug. 25, court records show. A condition of his bail was to stay away from the Excalibur, observe a 6 p.m. curfew and submit to “medium level” electronic monitoring.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 17.

