60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Sex Crimes

Former Boys & Girls Club director accused of 2015 child sex assault

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2023 - 4:13 pm
 
Willis Brown (Metropolitan Police Department)
Willis Brown (Metropolitan Police Department)

A former local Boys & Girls Club director sexually assaulted a girl during his time leading a south valley club, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Willis Brown, 51, surrendered himself to police on Monday after an alleged victim came forward to accuse him of assault from 2015.

Brown faces charges of statutory sexual seduction and lewdness with a child 14 or 15 years old.

The alleged victim was a teenager in 2015 and told police last year that she became close to Brown during that time, according to the report.

She accused Brown of grabbing her breast while she accompanied him on an errand. On another occasion, Brown led the girl into a closet at the club after hours where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

Brown pleaded guilty in 2018 to child abuse and open or gross lewdness after he was arrested in 2016 for inappropriately touching two girls at the Southern Highlands Boys & Girls Club facility and asking them about their sex lives.

Court records show Brown was placed on probation.

“Our investigation questioned the truth of these accusations,” Gary Modafferi, Brown’s attorney in the previous case, said in an email Friday.

The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada could not be reached for comment as of Saturday afternoon.

Brown posted bail and is due in court on March 23, court records show. His attorney could not be reached for comment Friday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders owner Mark Davis sells Las Vegas condo for more than $10M
Raiders owner Mark Davis sells Las Vegas condo for more than $10M
2
$406K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$406K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
LETTER: So Republicans are uneducated sheep? Well, Democrats are elitist busybodies.
LETTER: So Republicans are uneducated sheep? Well, Democrats are elitist busybodies.
4
Lawyer lived large, ‘gambled 24/7’ in Vegas with $10M of clients’ money, suit says
Lawyer lived large, ‘gambled 24/7’ in Vegas with $10M of clients’ money, suit says
5
$401K video poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$401K video poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Demonstration supports trafficking victims — PHOTOS
By / RJ

About 50 people demonstrated Saturday in Las Vegas to bring attention to the unusually high rates of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and murder suffered by female members of Indigenous groups throughout the country.

More stories for you
Club where worker was sexually assaulted failed to act, lawsuit says
Club where worker was sexually assaulted failed to act, lawsuit says
Las Vegas man gets 24-year prison sentence on child exploitation charges
Las Vegas man gets 24-year prison sentence on child exploitation charges
Man faces charges of sex trafficking, raping child under 14
Man faces charges of sex trafficking, raping child under 14
Alleged cult leader now facing sex assault charge in tribal court
Alleged cult leader now facing sex assault charge in tribal court
Alleged cult leader also faces sex assault charge in Canada
Alleged cult leader also faces sex assault charge in Canada
Man arrested, suspected of sexually assaulting child
Man arrested, suspected of sexually assaulting child