Former CCSD employee arrested on sexual exploitation charges

Sean David Rix (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

A former Clark County School District employee was arrested Wednesday on two counts of attempted commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested 53-year-old Sean Rix on warrants from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrants came as a result of a monthslong undercover investigation into “individuals who are using the Internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation,” according to a report from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, which is part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Rix was hired as a teacher on July 31 and was assigned to Valley High School, but he never showed up, according to the district.

Rix was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on Wednesday.

