Former Henderson resident gets 11-year sentence in child porn case

A former Henderson resident was sentenced Friday to 135 months in federal prison for sharing sexually explicit pictures of children on Twitter, a U.S. Department of Justice release said.

Mark Alan Stoneking, 40, was also sentenced to lifetime supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender. He pleaded guilty on March 1 to a count of distribution of child pornography.

Stoneking, currently an Ohio resident but formerly of Henderson, admitted to distributing the sexually explicit images through a Twitter account between Dec. 20, 2014, and Jan. 6, 2015, said the release, citing his plea agreement.

Henderson police and an internet crimes task force executed a search warrant at his Henderson residence on Jan. 12, 2016. Inside they found four electronic devices with more than 600 videos and more than 200,000 images of child pornography, the release said.

An FBI task force arrested him in April of last year. Before they did, the release said, Stoneking unsuccessfully tried to hide his cellphone in an attic. That cellphone also contained child pornography.

