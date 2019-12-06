Former nightclub host arrested on sexual assault charges

Las Vegas police are searching for possible additional victims after a former nightclub host was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Dokyun “Mark” Kim (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for people to come forward if they believe they are the victim of a former nightclub host arrested in November on suspicion of sexual assault.

Dokyun “Mark” Kim, 46, was arrested and charged in two Las Vegas Justice Court cases. In one case he was charged with felony sexual assault, and he was charged in the other case with felony sexual assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of open or gross lewdness, court records show.

On Tuesday, Kim was indicted on two counts each of sexual assault and open or gross lewdness, District Court records show.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department statement released Friday, Kim was “involved in the nightclub industry” and regularly traveled between Las Vegas and Los Angeles. A LinkedIn page for a Mark Kim indicates that he worked as a “senior client executive host” from May 2013 to March 2018 for the LIGHT nightclub and dayclub at Mandalay Bay.

Metro asked that anyone with information about the case or “who feels (Kim) may have victimized them” contact the department’s sex crimes unit at 702-828-5713.

According to Kim’s arrest report for the case where he was charged with one count of sexual assault, one of his friends told police that Kim drugged and assaulted her in August 2018.

The report, which identified Kim as a former “club promoter” and “VIP host,” also listed his name as Do Kyun Mark Kim.

The woman said the two were at the Wet Republic pool at MGM Grand before they went to dinner and returned to Kim’s apartment. She said that by the time the two got to Kim’s home “she was sober and able to drive.”

During an interview in January, the woman told police that she took “a few sips” of a drink Kim made her, “then she cannot remember anything.” The woman said she woke up to Kim sexually assaulting her, according to the report.

The woman “has never had a desire for a sexual relationship with Mark and she does not feel as if she was drunk that night,” the report said. “She went from sober enough to drive to black out in a matter of moments.”

During the investigation, detectives discovered that Kim was “accused of an almost identical crime” in 2017. Court records show that he was arrested in September 2017 on suspicion of sexual assault and open or gross lewdness. He later pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor charge of open or gross lewdness and was sentenced to probation.

In that case, another woman said that after Kim made her a drink at his apartment, she woke up and “her pants were cut” and Kim was assaulting her, the report said.

He was arrested Nov. 18 on the new charges at McCarran International Airport when he returned to Las Vegas from a trip to California, according to the report.

During an interview with police in June regarding the August 2018 assault, Kim said he had consensual sex with the woman. He was “adamant that she did not eat or drink anything while she was at his apartment,” the report said.

Details of Kim’s arrest in the case where he was charged in November with sexual assault and two counts of open or gross lewdness were not available Friday.

Kim remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Friday without bail, jail records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.