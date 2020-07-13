Former North Las Vegas employee arrested on child sex accusations

A former city of North Las Vegas risk and liability manager has been arrested on suspicion of child sexual assault, according to law enforcement records.

City of North Las Vegas city risk manager Alonzo Johnson, serving as safety officer, works at the City of North Las Vegas emergency operations center in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Alonzo Garcia Johnson, 47, is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center and faces multiple counts of sex assault against a child older than age 16, five counts of sex assault, 11 counts of sex assault against a child older than 14; and lewdness with a child.

City spokesman Patrick Walker confirmed Johnson is a former city employee. Nevada Transparent online records show Johnson was a risk management and liability manager for the city with total pay and benefits of $131,149 as of 2019. The records also show an individual with the same name was paid $22,502 by the Southern Nevada Water Authority for risk management services in 2019.

Further details on the nature of the accusations weren’t immediately available Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

