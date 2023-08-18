Former North Las Vegas tutor arrested on lewdness charges from 2021

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information about the crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department

Logan Fields (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A former tutor was arrested Wednesday arrested by the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Logan Fields, 70, faces charges for two counts of open and gross lewdness with a minor under the age of 14, according to a press release the department issued Friday.

Fields is accused of inappropriate conduct with a student while he was a tutor for the Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy in late August and early September of 2021.

Police said the alleged conduct is believed to have occurred at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas at a tutoring program that is no longer active.

Police said they first received the report of inappropriate conduct on Aug. 3.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Fields or has information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.