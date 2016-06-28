Sex Crimes

Former Valley High teacher to plead guilty in student sex case

By DAVID FERRARA LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
June 28, 2016 - 11:18 am
 

A former Valley High School teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Jillian Lafave, 25, is expected to plead guilty next week to two felony counts of sexual conduct with a pupil and one count of open or gross lewdness, a gross misdemeanor. She faces a maximum of 10 years in prison but could be eligible for probation, according to defense attorney Warren Geller.

Lafave, who never received a license to teach in Nevada, was allowed to work at the Clark County School District under the radar as a special education resource teacher since August.

She had moved last year to Las Vegas from Houston, and records from the Texas State Board of Educator Certification show she received authorization to work as a classroom teacher in that state.

However, a search on the Nevada Department of Education’s teacher licensure database reveals Lafave never received the proper credentials to work in a classroom here. Records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal also indicate state officials knew as early as November that Lafave was teaching at Valley High without a license.

Lafave, who was arrested in January and released on bail, since has started a new job in Las Vegas. She is no longer employed by the school district.

The student involved in the case, who is 16 to 17 years old, told police he started exchanging text messages with his teacher on Oct. 16 after she helped him find a homecoming date, according to a police report. The student was in special education classes for a learning disability.

Authorities said Lafave exchanged upwards of 13,000 text messages with the student. The messages were exchanged over a three-month period, averaging just under 150 texts per day.

In a Jan. 14 statement to police, the student said “he loves Lafave and she loves him.”

Lafave admitted to kissing the student on the mouth on several occasions and touching his private parts once, police said. She told police that she never had “sexual penetration” with the student.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Find @randompoker on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
3 Pahrump residents arrested on false imprisonment charges
James Thatcher, 28 of Pahrump, Chelsea Demille, 30 of Pahrump, and Sandra Wombles, 19 of Pahrump were all arrested after it was discovered that they were holding an adult female and male prisoners in their bedroom. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
2 kids struck by gunfire in North Las Vegas shooting
On Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, people opened fire into a residence in the 3600 block of Hamlin Place in North Las Vegas. Two kids were hit by gunfire and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to North Las Vegas police. Anyone with information is asked to call the NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
Man killed during road-rage incident
Las Vegas police are looking for two men involved in the shooting death of a man outside a 7-Eleven story at Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway on Nov. 12, 2018. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
16-year-old shot in North Las Vegas
A 16-year-old was hospitalized but was expected to survive after a shooting in North Las Vegas, near Centennial Parkway and Fifth Street, on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty gives an update. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
3-year-old boy shot in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas Police Officer Aaron Patty talks about an accidental shooting that left a 3-year-old boy “fighting for his life” on Nov. 10, 2018.
Senior Citizen Carjacking Attack -- 3 Suspects Sought
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the three attackers who carjacked and beat a 78-year-old man near Fremont and east Charleston on Tuesday. (LVMPD)
Henderson Police Department Chief Latesha Watson Talks Change
11-year-old girl shot, killed in North Las Vegas
An 11-year-old girl is dead after she was struck by gunfire Thursday night during a shooting in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police on deadly shooting
North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt briefs the media about a shooting that left an 11-year-old girl dead on Nov. 1, 2018. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stephan Bonnar DUI Arrest
Stephan Bonnar arrested for DUI in Nevada.
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss. Susan Nash, 52, was killed in a shooting along with her daughter and one of her three sons on Sunday night. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Sayegh Cold Case Turns 40
Cary Sayegh was abducted from the playground of the Albert Einstein Hebrew Day School in Las Vegas in 1978. His body has never been found. (File Photo)
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
More in Sex Crimes
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Sex Crimes Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like