Sex Crimes

Green Valley High worker charged with attempted lewdness with a child

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2023 - 4:59 pm
 
Updated August 17, 2023 - 5:16 pm
Calvin Pouncy (Clark County School District)
A Clark County School District employee was arrested Tuesday in connection with charges of attempted lewdness with a child under 16.

The distict said in a news release Thursday that 57-year-old Calvin Pouncy was arrested by the Clark County School District Police Department in relation to an investigation from August 2022 after a warrant was obtained by police.

Pouncy had not been on a CCSD campus since August 2022 and was “assigned to home.” He was hired by the district in November 2018 and was last assigned as a learning strategist at Green Valley High School, the district said.

He was charged in June with attempted lewdness with a child under 16, luring a child to engage in a sex act and contact with a minor, according to court records.

Pouncy is expected to appear in court on Sept. 18.

