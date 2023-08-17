Green Valley High worker charged with attempted lewdness with a child

CCSD said in a news release Thursday that 57-year-old Calvin Pouncy was arrested in relation to an investigation from August 2022.

Calvin Pouncy (Clark County School District)

A Clark County School District employee was arrested Tuesday in connection with charges of attempted lewdness with a child under 16.

The distict said in a news release Thursday that 57-year-old Calvin Pouncy was arrested by the Clark County School District Police Department in relation to an investigation from August 2022 after a warrant was obtained by police.

Pouncy had not been on a CCSD campus since August 2022 and was “assigned to home.” He was hired by the district in November 2018 and was last assigned as a learning strategist at Green Valley High School, the district said.

He was charged in June with attempted lewdness with a child under 16, luring a child to engage in a sex act and contact with a minor, according to court records.

Pouncy is expected to appear in court on Sept. 18.