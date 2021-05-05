Groom accused of raping woman in Las Vegas hotel room on wedding day

A man was arrested last month after Las Vegas police responded to a report that he had raped a woman in the early-morning hours before his wedding.

Omar Delaney (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

According to a recently released arrest report, the bride, groom and other wedding attendees went out on April 19 to explore the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street.

A woman told police she arrived in Las Vegas on that date and drank three shots of vodka that night before heading to her hotel room at the Luxor at about 11 p.m. She said she felt “tipsy” but remained conscious and never felt out of control.

The groom, Omar Delaney, was in town from Washington for his wedding, according to his arrest report.

His accuser told police that Delaney offered to walk her back to her room, and when they got there, he followed her into the room and began fondling her breasts.

“(She) told Omar, ‘I don’t like it,’ and tried to scoot away from Omar,” the report states. “Omar responded, ‘Ok.’”

The woman said Delaney left the room but came back a few minutes later and began removing her clothing. She shook her head, according to the report, “as if to say, ‘No.’”

Delaney then performed a sex act on the woman, who told police that she was afraid he would become violent if she continued to resist, according to the report. He then left the room again.

The woman told police she got under the covers and tried to go to sleep, but Delaney returned a few minutes later, climbed on top of her and raped her. She also told police she believed he had taken her room key out of her wallet.

Police later found the key in Delaney’s room and determined that it had been used at 12:21 a.m., 12:38 a.m., 1 a.m. and twice at 1:29 a.m., according to the report. The suspect told detectives he did not wish to speak to them until he had consulted an attorney, and no questions were asked.

Delaney was arrested on the morning of April 20 on three counts of sexual assault and one count of lewdness, court records show.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center but was released on April 21 on $10,000 bail. He has a court hearing scheduled for July 26.

