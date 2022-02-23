Henderson police arrest man for kidnapping, sexual assault of child

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on child sex assault charges by Henderson police.

Joseph Plummer (Henderson Police Department)

Joseph Plummer was taken into custody on eight felony counts including luring a child with a computer for a sex act, one count of child abuse and five counts of sexual assault against a child under the age of 14.

Henderson police said Plummer was arrested Tuesday. They cited an ongoing investigation in declining to release further details.

