Henderson police arrest man for kidnapping, sexual assault of child

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2022 - 8:28 am
 
Joseph Plummer (Henderson Police Department)

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on child sex assault charges by Henderson police.

Joseph Plummer was taken into custody on eight felony counts including luring a child with a computer for a sex act, one count of child abuse and five counts of sexual assault against a child under the age of 14.

Henderson police said Plummer was arrested Tuesday. They cited an ongoing investigation in declining to release further details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

