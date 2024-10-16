89°F
High school coach arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with student, police say

Clark County School District Police Department vehicle (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Jour ...
Clark County School District Police Department vehicle (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2024 - 5:09 pm
 

A Clark County School District coach was arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct, school police said.

Deshae Bowen-Edwards, 32, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to sexual misconduct with a student, according to a CCSD news release.

Bowen-Edwards worked as a contractor with Communities in Schools — a drop-out prevention nonprofit organization — and, according to police, he also coached at Legacy High School for about seven years.

Earlier this month, the CCSD Police Department began investigating Bowen-Edwards, leading to the arrest. The release added that he “will no longer be allowed on campus.”

