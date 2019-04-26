Inmate, 55, dies at Nevada’s High Desert State Prison

Marty Martinez, 55 (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 55-year-old inmate died in the infirmary unit at Nevada prison Sunday, the Department of Corrections announced.

Marty Martinez died about 8:15 a.m. Sunday in the infirmary unit at High Desert State Prison, the department said in a release Thursday morning. He arrived at the Indian Springs prison on April 15, 2016, the department said.

He was serving four to 15 years for attempted sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to inmate records.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified him as Sanford Frederick Proctor, a name listed as one of the man’s aliases in the department’s inmate records.

An autopsy will be scheduled with the Clark County coroner’s office, the department said.