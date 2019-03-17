Inmate, 65, dies at Northern Nevada prison

Curtis Perry (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 65-year-old inmate at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center died Saturday, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced.

Curtis Perry, 65, died just before 2 p.m. Saturday in the Regional Medical Facility of the correctional center in Carson City, NDOC wrote in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Perry was serving five years to life with the possibility of parole for a sexual assault conviction in Clark County. He was incarcerated in November 1996, the statement said.

The coroner from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office responded and will release the cause and manner of Perry’s death.

