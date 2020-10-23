Las Vegas man accused of sexually abusing 2 victims for years

A Las Vegas man faces 24 counts of lewdness, sexual assault and child abuse after two young women told police he had been abusing them for more than a decade.

A Las Vegas man faces 24 counts of lewdness, sexual assault and child abuse after two young women told police they had been abused for more than a decade, an arrest report indicates.

Carlos Crisostomo, 54, was charged with 10 counts of lewdness with a child under 14, seven counts of sexual assault against a child under 14, two counts of child abuse, one count of indecent exposure in the presence of a child, one count of attempted sexual assault against a child under 14, one count of open and gross lewdness, one count of battery with intent to commit a crime and one count of battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault, according to court records.

The women told police about years of sexual abuse they faced, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

They told police the abuse started when they were 6 and 8, in 2004 and 2009 respectively. The women did not disclose the assaults until August of this year.

Crisostomo denied knowledge of any abuse. He is being held on $25,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 5.

