Las Vegas babysitter faces new child sex abuse charges

A Las Vegas man accused of child sex abuse was back in court Thursday, this time on a slew of new charges alleging assault against six additional victims.

Stanley Washington, 57, was arrested July 31 after a woman told police that her daughters, ages 9 and 11, were touched inappropriately by a man she described as “the neighborhood babysitter for a number of families,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The woman said her girls told her that Washington made them record him while he performed sex acts on himself and would take the girls’ clothes off to perform sex acts on them, police said.

“Washington informed the children that they would be taken away from their parents if they told anyone what they were doing, because it was wrong,” the report said.

At the time, he was charged with two counts of child abuse, one count of lewdness with a child under 14 and one count of attempted lewdness with a child under 18.

Washington was charged Thursday with one count of using or permitting a minor under 14 to produce porn, six counts of child abuse or neglect, one count of sex assault sex assault against a child under 14, one count of attempted sex assault with a child under 14, one count of lewdness lewdness with a child under 14, three counts of attempted lewdness with a child under 14, one count of sex assault of a child under 16 by an adult with the assistance of a child, and one count of attempted sex trafficking of a child.

After his initial arrest, Washington was released on $100,000 bail and required to have high-level electronic monitoring. He was told he could no longer live at his north valley apartment.

On Thursday, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman said, “I’m just not sure where it ends,” before she added $100,000 to Washington’s bail. She said high-level electronic monitoring would continue and ordered Washington not to contact anyone under 18.

Washington was being held at the Court County Detention Center, jail records show. His next court date is set for Tuesday.

