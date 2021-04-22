Las Vegas child sex assault suspect arrested; more info sought

Las Vegas police are asking the public for additional information after a 40-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child.

Nicholas Collotta (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are asking the public for additional information after a 40-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child.

Nicholas Collotta was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. He faces felony counts of sexually assaulting or exploiting a child under 14 with substantial bodily or mental harm, and lewdness with a child under 14, court records show.

Investigators believe “there may be additional victims” in the case.

Further information about Collotta’s arrest was not immediately available. He remained in the detention center on Thursday with $50,000 bail, court records show.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 29.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.