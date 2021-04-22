81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Sex Crimes

Las Vegas child sex assault suspect arrested; more info sought

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2021 - 3:49 pm
 
Nicholas Collotta (LVMPD)
Nicholas Collotta (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are asking the public for additional information after a 40-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child.

Nicholas Collotta was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. He faces felony counts of sexually assaulting or exploiting a child under 14 with substantial bodily or mental harm, and lewdness with a child under 14, court records show.

Investigators believe “there may be additional victims” in the case.

Further information about Collotta’s arrest was not immediately available. He remained in the detention center on Thursday with $50,000 bail, court records show.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 29.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tempest Storm, legendary burlesque star, dies at 93
Tempest Storm, legendary burlesque star, dies at 93
2
$163K win connects on table game hand in Las Vegas Valley
$163K win connects on table game hand in Las Vegas Valley
3
Celine Dion leads Resorts World all-star lineup
Celine Dion leads Resorts World all-star lineup
4
Clark County teen has 3 brain surgeries after J&J vaccine shot
Clark County teen has 3 brain surgeries after J&J vaccine shot
5
Zaon Collins’ lawyers fault driver killed in fatal crash, ‘arbitrary’ marijuana law
Zaon Collins’ lawyers fault driver killed in fatal crash, ‘arbitrary’ marijuana law
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST