64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Sex Crimes

Las Vegas coach met student in Walmart parking lot, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2021 - 4:38 pm
 
Updated October 18, 2021 - 4:39 pm
Michael Jones, 21 (CCSD Police Department)
Michael Jones, 21 (CCSD Police Department)

A Mojave High School coach arrested on a charge of sexual conduct with a pupil met with a student in a Walmart parking lot, according to an arrest report released Monday.

Michael Jones, 21, turned himself in to the Clark County Detention Center last week, according to the Clark County School District Police Department. He had worked as a substitute volleyball coach, the report said. He was fired last week, police said.

Police used surveillance cameras and cell phone records to review an interaction in a Walmart parking lot between Jones and a student he coached, according to the report. They also found text messages where Jones “tells her that her body is desirable,” the report stated.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 13.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Las Vegas dream trip ruined by vaccine mandate
LETTER: Las Vegas dream trip ruined by vaccine mandate
2
1 dead, 1 wounded in apparent road rage incident on 215 Beltway
1 dead, 1 wounded in apparent road rage incident on 215 Beltway
3
Gusty overnight Las Vegas winds could pose dangers for motorists
Gusty overnight Las Vegas winds could pose dangers for motorists
4
Phil Hellmuth extends record with 16th WSOP bracelet
Phil Hellmuth extends record with 16th WSOP bracelet
5
The Palms’ new owners share property plans for the 1st time
The Palms’ new owners share property plans for the 1st time
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST