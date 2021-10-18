Las Vegas coach met student in Walmart parking lot, police say

A Mojave High School coach arrested on a charge of sexual conduct with a pupil met with a student in a Walmart parking lot, according to an arrest report released Monday.

Michael Jones, 21 (CCSD Police Department)

A Mojave High School coach arrested on a charge of sexual conduct with a pupil met with a student in a Walmart parking lot, according to an arrest report released Monday.

Michael Jones, 21, turned himself in to the Clark County Detention Center last week, according to the Clark County School District Police Department. He had worked as a substitute volleyball coach, the report said. He was fired last week, police said.

Police used surveillance cameras and cell phone records to review an interaction in a Walmart parking lot between Jones and a student he coached, according to the report. They also found text messages where Jones “tells her that her body is desirable,” the report stated.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 13.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.