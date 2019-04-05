Las Vegas doctor accused of inappropriately touching patient

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas doctor was arrested in March after a patient alleged the doctor touched him inappropriately during an appointment.

Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Dr. Francis Escolin Jimenez at his office on March 22, court records show. The patient told police that Jimenez touched his genitals without gloves during an exam, made multiple sexual comments and grabbed his butt and genitals over his clothes, according to Jimenez’s arrest report.

Though Jimenez’s office address was redacted in the report, a Francis E. Jimenez has an office in the central valley at 2810 W. Charleston Blvd. The state Board of Medical Examiners’ website shows a Francis Escolin Jimenez with an active license and an address at that office.

Court records show Jimenez was charged with four gross misdemeanors: three counts of open and gross lewdness and one count of false imprisonment.

According to the arrest report, the patient met Jimenez through his job as a medical sales representative. He told detectives Jimenez would “openly and obviously flirt with him,” but he was “tolerant” of it because “Dr. Jimenez would purchase so much product from him.”

The man told detectives he saw Jimenez as a patient around June 2018 to be tested for a sexually transmitted disease. During the appointment, Jimenez examined the man’s genitals for seven or eight minutes without gloves and made repeated sexual comments, the report said.

About a week later, the doctor told the man that if he allowed Jimenez to perform oral sex on him, then he would “only write prescriptions for the medication which (the man) sold, for the remainder of the year,” the report said. In July, during the man’s last appointment, Jimenez repeatedly asked the see the man’s genitals. When he tried walking out of the office at the end of the appointment Jimenez “gripped” the man’s butt and genitals over his clothing.

The man’s therapist, co-worker, boss and another friend all told detectives that the man told them about his experiences with Jimenez, the report said. The boss said he stopped sales representatives from visiting Jimenez’s office.

Detectives conducted a search warrant at Jimenez’s office in December, and during an interview Jimenez denied inappropriately touching the man, the report said.

When investigators pressed the doctor about what happened between him and the man, Jimenez said, “I may have made comments, after that, probably joking.”

Jimenez has not returned a request for comment made last week.

Jimenez was released from the Clark County Detention Center after posting bond on a $25,000 bail, court records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.