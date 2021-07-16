Las Vegas man accused of breaking into woman’s home, raping her

A Las Vegas man who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge in 2013 has been charged with breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.

Justin Wenz is charged with burglary and sex assault. (LVMPD)

A Las Vegas man who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge in 2013 has been charged with breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her despite a temporary protective order in place against him.

Justin Wenz, 28, was arrested July 11 in the assault, which police say occurred earlier that day.

A Metropolitan Police Department arrest report for Wenz said the woman told police she was asleep on her couch at 3:30 a.m. when Wenz came into her home. The location of the residence was blacked out in the report. Police said Wenz then put the woman in a bear hug, took her into a bedroom and raped her.

“(The woman) stated Justin is controlling and violent and (she) has an active domestic violence temporary protection order against him which Justin has been served and is aware of,” police wrote in the arrest report.

Wenz is now charged with sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping and residential burglary. Police said he denied sexually assaulting the woman, contending the interaction was consensual, but repeatedly changed his story about the events of that night.

Court records show Wenz was accused in 2012 of sexually assaulting a woman who was known to him. The woman told a Las Vegas justice of the peace during a 2012 hearing that in November of that year Wenz beat her up, wouldn’t let her go to work, then sexually assaulted her.

District Court records show during a 2013 jury trial Wenz was found guilty of false imprisonment, coercion in violation of an extended order for protection, assault with a deadly weapon, child neglect and battery constituting domestic violence.

However, he was acquitted of sexual assault and battery causing substantial bodily harm in the same case and was sentenced to a year in jail.

Nevada Department of Corrections inmate records show Wenz also served time in the state prison system for attempted burglary.

