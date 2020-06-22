Las Vegas man accused of raping woman in her Strip hotel room

A Las Vegas man has been charged with sexual assault and burglary after a woman said she was raped June 8 in her hotel room on the Strip.

Terrance Walls (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Terrance Walls, 26, was arrested Tuesday in the June 8 crime on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a Las Vegas police arrest report for Walls.

Police said the woman told detectives that she was walking on the Strip that night, drinking, when she met a man who identified himself as “King.” The woman invited the man to The Venetian with her to gamble.

Afterward, she agreed to let the man walk her back to her hotel room and use the restroom, according to the report. She woke up several hours later, in pain, and her backpack was missing. A subsequent examination of the woman by a medical health professional revealed evidence of assault, the report stated.

Surveillance video from the hotel confirmed that the man visited her room and left with her backpack, police said in the report.

Police said they identified Walls as a suspect and searched his Las Vegas residence, where they located the woman’s backpack. Walls, during a police interview, denied assaulting the woman. He said she gave him her backpack as a bribe for sex.

“Walls was caught in several lies and apologized after being confronted on them,” police said in the report.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Walls is charged with two counts of sexual assault, burglary and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 15. Walls remained in custody Monday morning at the Clark County Detention Center.

