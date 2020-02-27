Las Vegas man accused of sexually assaulting girl in 2014

Clark County Detention Center booking records indicate that Forrest Cook, 33, faces charges of sexual assault of a minor under 14 and lewdness with a minor under 14.

Forrest Cook (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man is accused of sexually assaulting a child in the valley nearly five years ago.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Cook states that the crimes occurred in 2014.

However, the matter first came to the attention of police in March 2018, when a Child Protective Services worker in Southern Nevada contacted police. The worker reported that a youth had disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted years earlier.

According to the police report, the victim said a man she identified as Cook was visiting an apartment where she lived in August 2014. She said Cook and others were drinking alcohol at the apartment. Then, she said, Cook came into her bedroom and assaulted her.

The victim initially wavered on whether she wanted to pursue the matter, but by December 2018, she decided she wanted to help police in their investigation.

“(The victim) wanted to move forward with an investigation because she didn’t want other children to have to go through the same experience,” the police report states.

Cook remained in custody Thursday morning.

